Nike plans to lay off 2% of its global workforce

Oregon Public Broadcasting
Published February 16, 2024 at 4:22 PM PST
Nike has announced it's laying off 2 percent of its global workforce but says the cuts won't affect its stores like the downtown Nike store shown in this 2020 file photo.

Nike is laying off 2% of its global workforce — 1,600 employees or more — according to a statement CEO John Donahoe emailed to company employees Thursday.

The announcement, first reported by Willamette Week, said the layoffs would not affect Nike stores or distribution centers. The message said the company isn’t performing at its best and it will take advantage of opportunities in sport, health and wellness.

The extent of layoffs at Nike headquarters on the edge of Beaverton wasn’t immediately clear.

The layoffs come after Nike announced plans in December to cut $2 billion in expenses over the next three years.

Copyright 2024 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Economy & Business