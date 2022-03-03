LCC’s Maxwell Center earns grant to help student veterans

Lane Community College has won a $58,000 dollar grant to benefit its campus veterans resource center.

It’s the seventh year in a row LCC has been awarded the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs grant. Al Ezelle with the Robert Maxwell Student Veteran Center said word of their resources has spread far and wide. He told KLCC, “I’ve been contacted by currently serving soldiers who are getting towards the end of their enlistment, that are setting their transition plans, from as far away as Fort Myer, Virginia which is next to Washington DC. They found out about the center and they’re asking about what services we provide and asking how to help them maximize their benefits.”

The center helps veterans get degrees and transition to the civilian workforce. It also serves as a gathering place for the 337 military-affiliated people currently at Lane. Ezelle said there are 30,000 veterans in Lane County, which is in the top 10 percent of counties nationally.

