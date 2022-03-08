© 2022 KLCC

UO commencement will be in person at Autzen Stadium

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published March 8, 2022 at 5:53 PM PST
The University of Oregon announced Tuesday, it will hold its graduation ceremony at Autzen stadium for the first time in a long time. It’s is planned for June 13th at 9 a.m.

It’s been more than 2 years since the UO had an in person commencement because of the pandemic. The University says the event will take place at Autzen to accommodate graduates from 2022, and the 2 previous years. No tickets will be required.

More details are forthcoming on the main graduation event and plans for individual school and college ceremonies.

Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She’s been with the station for more than 10 years. Previously, she established the Richland, Washington bureau for the Northwest News Network. She also worked as News Director at KAZU in Monterey, California. Rachael has won numerous awards for her reporting.
