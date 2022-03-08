UO commencement will be in person at Autzen Stadium

The University of Oregon announced Tuesday, it will hold its graduation ceremony at Autzen stadium for the first time in a long time. It’s is planned for June 13th at 9 a.m.

It’s been more than 2 years since the UO had an in person commencement because of the pandemic. The University says the event will take place at Autzen to accommodate graduates from 2022, and the 2 previous years. No tickets will be required.

More details are forthcoming on the main graduation event and plans for individual school and college ceremonies.