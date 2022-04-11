UO students worry about the future of Duck TV

Students involved in a University of Oregon program that gives them experience with broadcast news and sports reporting are fighting proposed changes.

Duck TV has been a student-led program since 2003. The School of Journalism & Communication wants to fold it into its academic programs. Junior Eric Wasserman is a news producer for Duck TV. He said he welcomes more faculty involvement. but feels it should continue as a student-run newsroom, with its format of weekly, student-produced broadcasts.

“Student-led journalism is incredibly important,” he said at an online news conference Sunday. “It prepares us for our careers going forward. As our alumni can attest to, Duck TV simply prepares them to do the work in the real world.”

Debra Morrison, associate dean at the SOJC, told KLCC they’re auditing the program and seek to make it more relevant to the student experience. The proposed changes haven’t been finalized.

Morrison will meet with students Tuesday to discuss the future of Duck TV.

