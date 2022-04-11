© 2022 KLCC

UO students worry about the future of Duck TV

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published April 11, 2022 at 3:21 PM PDT
DuckTV.jpg
Duck TV press conference.
From left, Duck TV sports producer Daniel Vigil , executive producer Israel La Rue, and news producer Eric Wasserman spoke Sunday, April 10, 2022 at a news conference in the SOJC lobby. They shared their concerns about proposed changes to the Duck TV program.

Students involved in a University of Oregon program that gives them experience with broadcast news and sports reporting are fighting proposed changes.

Duck TV has been a student-led program since 2003. The School of Journalism & Communication wants to fold it into its academic programs. Junior Eric Wasserman is a news producer for Duck TV. He said he welcomes more faculty involvement. but feels it should continue as a student-run newsroom, with its format of weekly, student-produced broadcasts.

“Student-led journalism is incredibly important,” he said at an online news conference Sunday. “It prepares us for our careers going forward. As our alumni can attest to, Duck TV simply prepares them to do the work in the real world.”

Debra Morrison, associate dean at the SOJC, told KLCC they’re auditing the program and seek to make it more relevant to the student experience. The proposed changes haven’t been finalized.

Morrison will meet with students Tuesday to discuss the future of Duck TV.

Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She’s been with the station for more than 10 years. Previously, she established the Richland, Washington bureau for the Northwest News Network. She also worked as News Director at KAZU in Monterey, California. Rachael has won numerous awards for her reporting.
