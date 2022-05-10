© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Four finalists for Eugene 4J Superintendent will meet with students, parents and community members

KLCC
Published May 10, 2022 at 4:29 PM PDT
Clockwise from top left: Andy Dey, Cydney Vandercar, Lin Johnson III, and Iton Udosenata
Eugene 4J
Clockwise from top left: Andy Dey, Cydney Vandercar, Lin Johnson III, and Iton Udosenata

Four finalists for Eugene 4J School Superintendent will participate in interviews with stakeholder panels tomorrow / today [Wednesday].

Community members are invited to watch the interviews with panels of 4j students, parents, and community members. They can share input on the candidates in an online survey. The school board will review community feedback before making a final decision.

Interviews will be streamed live online. Video recordings will be available the following day for viewing on demand.

Superintendent Finalist Interviews 

Wednesday, May 11, 4–9 p.m.

4–6:30 p.m. Student interview panel

6:45–9 p.m. Parent & community interview panel

Live stream link: bit.ly/4Jsuperinterviews

The four finalist candidates are, in alphabetical order:

• Andy Dey, Director of Secondary Education, Eugene School District 4J

• Lin Johnson III, Doctoral Candidate, Harvard Graduate School of Education

• Iton Udosenata, Assistant Superintendent, Salem-Keizer Public Schools

• Cydney Vandercar, Interim Superintendent, Eugene School District 4J

Information and introductory videos about each candidate are available on the district website:

www.4j.lane.edu/superintendent/superintendent-selection/finalists

