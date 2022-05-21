A Eugene 4J superintendent candidate has withdrawn

The Eugene 4J school district announced Friday Dr. Iton Udosenata has withdrawn from consideration for the superintendent position.

Udosenata is assistant superintendent of Salem-Keizer public schools. The Eugene native was one of four finalists. In a letter to the district, he said the interview process gave him clarity that it’s not the right time for his family to make a transition.

The three remaining candidates are Andy Dey,

Eugene 4J’s Director of Secondary Education, Harvard doctoral candidate Lin Johnson III, and 4J’s Interim Superintendent, Cydney Vandercar.

