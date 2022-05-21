© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
A Eugene 4J superintendent candidate has withdrawn

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published May 21, 2022 at 8:37 AM PDT
Iton Udosenata
Eugene 4J school district
Dr. Iton Udosenata, from a 4J interview screenshot

The Eugene 4J school district announced Friday Dr. Iton Udosenata has withdrawn from consideration for the superintendent position.

Udosenata is assistant superintendent of Salem-Keizer public schools. The Eugene native was one of four finalists. In a letter to the district, he said the interview process gave him clarity that it’s not the right time for his family to make a transition.

The three remaining candidates are Andy Dey,

Eugene 4J’s Director of Secondary Education, Harvard doctoral candidate Lin Johnson III, and 4J’s Interim Superintendent, Cydney Vandercar.

Karen Richards
Karen Richards has been a KLCC reporter since the fall of 2012.
