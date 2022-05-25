Thurston High students recognized for mental health focused video project

A Thurston High School sophomore has received an award for her work on a student-led suicide prevention project.

Throughout the year, Mystikal Haak and a group of classmates have produced seven (with one more on the way!) "Care and Connect "videos which highlight ways peers can ease stress and ask for help when times get hard. Haak is being recognized for her work as editor of the video series.

Tiffany Eckert / KLCC Thurston High students in the elective course called Sources of Strength, where they've overseen a far-reaching suicide and bullying prevention project.

The students are participating in Sources of Strength, a best practice youth suicide and bullying prevention project.

In the wake of another deadly school shooting in Texas, Haak is reminded of what happened at Thurston High School 24 years ago this week. On May 21, 1998, Thurston High freshman Kip Kinkel fatally shot two classmates, and wounded two dozen more on campus.

Tiffany Eckert / KLCC The halls of Thurston High School, 24 years to the week after a terrifying school shooting. Today, students here are at work on a project to support good mental health and stop bullying.

“I feel like talking about mental health at a school that has had a history like this is very important,” Haak said. “And I think it shows how far we have realized and how much we have come to nurture and help the children that come here.”

Tiffany Eckert / KLCC Thurston Sophomore Mystikal Haak was nominated by her teacher Mr. Ritter for the 2022 Sources Showcase Peer Leader award. She's one of 10 Oregon students to win it.

Haak was nominated by Mr. Ritter, an English/Mythology teacher who also lucked out to teach the elective course Sources of Strength at Thurston High. He said he was asked to choose a standout student for consideration of this year’s award.

“It’s hard to do in a class like this one. We have so many amazing students who are doing such great work. But Mystikal is cream of the crop,” he said. “In addition to all the regular things we’re seeing from many of students, like being very inclusive, welcoming new people into the group, helping each other out--Mystikal also shows up during her off time. She’ll come in at lunch to finish up the things we didn’t have time for.”

Tiffany Eckert / KLCC Mystikal Haak is editor of the "Care and Connect" youth suicide prevention video series produced by fellow classmates at Thurston High School.

The 10th grader is personally doing things to make herself a better person too, Ritter said. “In this class we’re trying to teach all of our students to be welcoming and open and to be interested in other cultures and other people.”

Ritter said Mystikal doesn’t need to be taught this. She’s doing it on her own, teaching herself American sign language and Korean in addition to taking courses in Japanese. He wanted to honor her interest in knowing and respecting and loving the whole world around her. For a teacher, he said “that’s a wonderful boon.”

Mystikal Haak is one of 10 students from Oregon to be chosen as a 2022 Sources Showcase Peer Leader. She’ll be honored at a virtual event on May 26th.

Below you can check out the latest "Care and Connect" video, released May 19, 2022.