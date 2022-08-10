Tuesday night storms bring lightning, thunder, rain, and hail

Tuesday night brought powerful winds, thunder, and rain turning to hail in some parts of our listening area.

Around 9:00pm last night, Eugene-Springfield saw a series of brief but powerful storms. Medium to large hail fell in the South Hills and other parts of town, with a flood advisory issued for the north-central section of Lane County.

A red flag warning was in effect in the Eugene area until 6am this morning.

The heaviest rainfall came down east of Eugene and Albany, in the Willamette National Forest, and just west of Bend in the Deschutes National Forest.

Residents in those areas that have seen wildfire activity in the past few years are advised to be careful, as the rains could cause erosion, flooding, or mudslides.

