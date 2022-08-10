© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Environment

Tuesday night storms bring lightning, thunder, rain, and hail

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published August 10, 2022 at 11:12 PM PDT
Hail_CypressKappeynevandeCoppello_080922.jpg
Andrew Gillespie
/
Hail that fell across the Friendly neighborhood in Eugene Tuesday night measured as large "as 3/4+ inches in diameter!" wrote Cypress Kappeyne van de Coppello, who sent in this image to KLCC that same evening.

Tuesday night brought powerful winds, thunder, and rain turning to hail in some parts of our listening area.

Around 9:00pm last night, Eugene-Springfield saw a series of brief but powerful storms. Medium to large hail fell in the South Hills and other parts of town, with a flood advisory issued for the north-central section of Lane County.

A red flag warning was in effect in the Eugene area until 6am this morning.

The heaviest rainfall came down east of Eugene and Albany, in the Willamette National Forest, and just west of Bend in the Deschutes National Forest.

Residents in those areas that have seen wildfire activity in the past few years are advised to be careful, as the rains could cause erosion, flooding, or mudslides.

Copyright @2022, KLCC.

Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
