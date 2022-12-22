Winter weather closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 23

Wintry weather is affecting much of Oregon.

In the southern Willamette Valley, the National Weather Service has issued an "Ice Storm Warning" that's in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. Further north, the agency has issued a "Winter Storm Warning" until Friday afternoon.

For the latest road conditions, visit ODOT's website: tripcheck.com

With the holidays, most schools and some government agencies were already scheduled to be closed Friday. Those previously-scheduled closures are not noted here.

This is a list of weather-related closures and cancellations for Friday, Dec. 23 as compiled by KLCC staff.

This post was last updated at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Benton County Circuit Court will be closed Friday.

Linn County Circuit Court will be closed Friday. Linn County offices in the courthouse will be open 8:30 a.m. until 12 noon. on Friday.

Springfield City Hall, Springfield Public Library, and Springfield Municipal Court will have a delayed start time and open at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The City of Eugene has declared an "ice/snow emergency" until further notice. The emergency means "all vehicles must be removed immediately from designated snow emergency routes."

All state offices in Lane, Lincoln, Tillamook and Clatsop Counties are scheduled to open at noon on Friday. This includes all DMV field offices in the affected counties.

All states offices in the Salem and Portland metro areas will be closed Friday.

The Oregon Capitol in Salem will be closed all day Friday.

Willamette Valley Cancer Institute and Research Center:

-Two Hour Delay on Friday at its Corvallis location.

-Newport Clinic — CLOSED on Friday.

-Eugene Clinic — OPEN.

As of Thursday evening, several LTD bus routes are on detour due to the weather. The agency said it would post updates on the "Service Alerts" page on its website.