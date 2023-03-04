Winter storm hits Southern Oregon

Much of Southern Oregon is getting hit by a winter storm.

The National Weather Service on Saturday morning said the region south of Lane County, between the coast and Harney County, is expected to get a prolonged period of heavy snow until Sunday afternoon.

Lowland valleys in the southernmost region could get up to 6 inches of snow, and wind gusts could be as high as 40 mph.

Transportation officials Saturday morning warned drivers to be extra cautious if they’re driving through the region.

“Crews are out clearing snow but they can’t be everywhere at once,” the Oregon Department of Transportation wrote in an alert. “Delay travel today if you are able to.”

The agency said to expect more snow and chain restrictions in high elevations, including parts of Interstate 5 north of Grants Pass.

Forecasters expect the snow storm to turn into a rain storm by the end of Sunday.

