Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Environment

Wolf killed in Oregon crash believed to have been fed by people in cars

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Jane Vaughan
Published June 15, 2023 at 11:56 AM PDT
This Sept. 26, 2019 photo provided by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a 52 lb female juvenile wolf from the Indigo group of wolves who was fitted for a GPS collar in the Umpqua National Forest.
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife
/
This Sept. 26, 2019 photo provided by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a 52 lb female juvenile wolf from the Indigo group of wolves who was fitted for a GPS collar in the Umpqua National Forest.

A male yearling wolf in Oregon was hit and killed by a vehicle on Monday along Highway 138. According to the Center for Biological Diversity, the wolf was not behaving like the animals typically do around humans, leading state officials to believe that people had been feeding him from their cars.

The wolf, known as OR-143, was a member of the Indigo pack in Western Oregon. It’s one of the few remaining wolf packs in southwest Oregon.

“I’m heartbroken to learn that a yearling wolf from the Indigo pack has died,” Amaroq Weiss, senior wolf advocate with the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement. “Being struck by a car is almost inevitable when people feed wild animals from their cars because those animals lose their fear of both vehicles and their human occupants.”

Wolves in Western Oregon are protected under the federal Endangered Species Act.
Copyright 2023 Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Jane Vaughan