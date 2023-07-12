Annual survey offers chance to influence Eugene park planning

Eugene Parks and Open Space wants to know how people are using their neighborhood parks and what might make them better.

Elissa Gavette is community engagement coordinator for the City of Eugene Parks and Open Space. She said park use peaked during the pandemic.

“I think we’ve kind of leveled back to normal park usage,” said Gavette. “But, throughout this whole time people have been telling us that parks are extremely important to their health and well-being. And I don’t think that’s going to change anytime soon.”

Gavette says the survey gauges general satisfaction with parks, and seeks insight into what needs improvement.

This is their fourth annual survey and they’re hoping to hear from as many Eugene park users as possible. It’s open through the month of July.

The survey takes approximately 7-10 minutes. Responses are anonymous.

Upon completing the survey, respondents can leave their email address to be entered in a drawing to win Eugene Parks swag from bit.ly/parkswag .