Oregon heat wave: Much of state could see triple-digit temps starting Sunday

The National Weather Service says hazardous heat is likely in Oregon early next week, with widespread highs at least in the high-90s across most of the state.

Tanja Francen, with NWS, said some areas could see temperatures warmer than 105 degrees.

“Temperatures really start rising on Sunday, 95 to 100 degrees,” she said, “and then Monday, Tuesday, even into Wednesday, we’re still gonna be in that 99- to 105-degree range.”

Francen added that low temperatures won’t fall far below 70 degrees.

“Those overnight temperatures aren’t going to recover very much,” she said. “If you can open your windows, 10 or 11 o’clock at night, and maybe have fans push the heat from the house out, that’s going to help.”

For most of next week, Francen said, people should plan to avoid spending time outdoors, especially between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. While the temperature may start to drop a few degrees each day from Wednesday on, she said it may not be back to the low-90s until the following weekend.

She urged people to check in on friends, family and neighbors who might not have access to cool indoor spaces. She added that pets should be indoors as much as possible.

“Walk your pets early in the morning, walk them late in the evening. Try to not have them outdoors during the day if you can avoid it.”

In Multnomah County, officials are keeping a close eye on the potentially hazardous heat.

“We will continue to monitor forecasts through the weekend, and we have stepped up our planning efforts,” county spokesperson Denis Theriault said. “This includes an expanded response — including cooling centers — as conditions require.”

He said the Joint Office of Homeless Services has mobilized its outreach program ahead of the incoming heat.

“(That program) will begin distributing hot-weather survival supplies to outreach teams, community groups and volunteers. That way they will be able to pass those supplies out to people without shelter.”

