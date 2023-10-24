Snow is on the way for the Cascades, followed by a freeze forecast for the Willamette Valley

It’s time to break out the winter coats and tire chains: Snow and freezing temperatures are in the forecast for parts of Oregon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from Tuesday at 5 p.m. through Wednesday at 5 p.m. for the Cascades, including Santiam Pass, McKenzie Pass, and Willamette Pass.

Two to six inches of snow are forecast from 3500 to 4500 feet ,and six to 12 inches are expected over 4500 feet, according to Noah Alviz, a Portland-based meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

“If you’re going to be anywhere within the Cascades, prepare for winter conditions, and make sure that you have an emergency kit in your vehicle, extra chains, cables that you need if you’re going to be out there,” he said.

Alviz said the bulk of the snow will be on the ground by Wednesday, but on Thursday and Friday, another system could bring up to a half-inch of new snow across the Cascades.

On the heels of the mountain snow, the first freeze of the season is predicted for the Willamette Valley.

Alviz said a high pressure system is expected starting Friday that's expected to bring clear skies across the region.

"Because we’re going to be already in a cold air mass, overnight temperatures are going to drop even further than they are right now," he said. "So in the Central and South Willamette Valley, you can expect lows dropping down to the upper 20s, low 30s."

Alviz said freezing temperatures may last from early Saturday morning through early Tuesday morning, bringing a risk of frost and freeze impacts. He said it’s important to prepare any cold-sensitive plants or crops now, in anticipation of damage from the drop in temperatures.

Cold temperatures aren’t unusual at this time of year. Alviz said in Eugene, the average first freeze is October 22.

