A chilly start to March for western Oregon

March will come in like a lion in much of western Oregon. Forecasters say to expect snow in the mountains, with flurries in the foothills.

Tyler Kranz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland, said snow levels are expected to lower as the weekend approaches.

By Friday night and Saturday morning, snow may mix with rain on the valley floor.

“That snow would tend to melt pretty much as soon as it hits the ground and certainly would want to melt on roadways given the above freezing temperatures, so impacts will be pretty minimal unless you are trying to drive to and from the coast,” Kranz said.

Kranz said he expects wintery weather in the Coast Range. The Cascades will also see more snow over the next several days.

Kranz said the front will bring high winds to the coast starting Wednesday.

“You will have gusty, southerly winds, especially along the central coast,” he said. “That’s where we’re expecting wind gusts as high as 50 to 55 miles per hour, right along the immediate coastline.”

Kranz said the winds may damage some trees and cause isolated power outages on the coast.

Meanwhile, wintry weather in the mountains may mean hazardous driving conditions for the next several days, including along highways that experience winter weather less frequently than roads that cross the Cascades. Winter storm warnings or advisories include lower elevation roads including Highway 126 between Eugene and Florence, as well as a long section of Interstate 5 south of Cottage Grove.

ODOT said high winds, snow and heavy rains will make travel hazardous in many corners of the state.

The road surface is just one concern during winter storms. High winds and precipitation can cause debris such as trees and rocks to fall into the road.

In the mountains, heavy snow and high winds can create whiteout conditions, severely limiting visibility.

ODOT advised drivers to stay aware and be prepared for delays and closures.

You can find the latest road conditions at tripcheck.com

