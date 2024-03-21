Springtime brush fires prompt warnings from Willamette Valley fire officials

During the recent stretch of nice weather in the Willamette Valley, regional fire crews have been dispatched to several grass and brush fires. Now fire officials are urging everyone to practice fire safety.

Seasoned firefighters like John Flannigan warn that once there is ignition, fire can spread fast.

“Particularly blackberries,” he said. “You know, older blackberries. They burn really hot and they throw a lot of spot fires and they catch a lot of people off guard.”

Flannigan is the Unit Forester for the Oregon Department of Forestry out of Springfield. He advised residents to know the burn restrictions where you live.

If it’s legal, then Flannigan said, “you want to be sure you have a good clearing around your burn. You stay in attendance. You have some water or tools to take care of any problems that might come up.”

In other words, be careful.

Flannigan said his unit sent engines, dozers and hand crews to the Sweet Home Unit on Wednesday to fight a large brush fire in the Wiley Creek area. This is the third and largest fire that Sweet Home Fire District and ODF have responded to since last Friday. The first two fires are believed to be human-caused, Flannigan added.

Over his career, Flannigan said he has been on significant fires during every month of the year in Oregon and springtime has fire risks like any other season.

“It can happen any time of year,” he said.

