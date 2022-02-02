Oregon survey finds opposition to COVID vaccine has declined but still many say "no way"

While the number of Oregonians who are steadfastly opposed to COVID-19 vaccination has declined, a recent survey shows there’s still a significant number of residents who say they will never get vaccinated, no matter what.

The survey conducted last November by researchers Robert Parker and Benjamin Clark at the University of Oregon’s Institute for Policy Research and Engagement found 18% of respondents were staunchly anti-vaccine. That’s down from 24% nearly a year prior.

Analysis revealed that for each additional percentage point a county is fully vaccinated, the death rate decreases by more than five people per 100,000.

What changes people’s minds about COVID-19 vaccines? The survey found one contributing factor was the pandemic’s progression. There was a big wave of vaccinations during the Delta surge last summer. Another nudge –is mandates. About 10% of Oregonians said that was their impetus to get vaccinated.

Center for Disease Control and Prevention / Center for Disease Control and Prevention Ten percent of Oregonians surveyed said they got the shot because of mandates.

The findings are from Parker and Clark’s third survey of Oregonians , conducted to measure various aspects of COVID-19’s effects on the state’s people and economy.

And this recent survey reflects previous reports by the authors showing a distinct divide in vaccination rates between Oregon’s rural and urban areas. The discrepancy amounts to about 800,000 people who are unvaccinated in a state with a population of 4.2 million residents.

Report authors:

Robert Parker Institute for Policy Research & Engagement, School of Planning, Public Policy & Management, University of Oregon