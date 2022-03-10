Lane County Public Health offers guidance as communities prepare to drop masks

As Oregonians prepare for the statewide lifting of the indoor mask mandate on March 12—public health officials have some guidance to consider.

After so long being required to don a facial covering in public spaces, many people will take this opportunity to drop their masks. Lane County Public Health said before engaging socially, you should “RSVP.”

“It stands for risk, symptoms, venue, people.” Spokesperson Jason Davis broke down the acronym starting with R for Risk.

“Are you vaccinated? Are you boosted? Are you immunocompromised?” Davis suggested considering.

S is for Symptoms. Davis said if you are sick—stay home. It’s age-old advice but still bears repeating. The V stands for Venue. Where are you going to be? Shoulder to shoulder at a concert? Working in tight quarters?

The P is for People. Davis said, “Really know who you work with. Also, who’s in your household and what their risk level is.”

Davis said with masking no longer mandatory, taking a moment to “RSVP” can help individuals make their own decisions about putting a mask back on or not.

Suggestions for the workplace

With the end of the indoor mask mandate, each place of business is now empowered to create their own policies around masking.

Lane County Public Health has a few things for employers to consider as they set new policies for the workplace. Health officials said it’s a good idea to adjust your space to reduce crowding of unmasked people.

Another consideration for business owners is ventilation. How well does air flow in your space?

Public Health's Jason Davis said employers should discourage coming to work sick.

“Please, if you are a business, allow for your employees to take the time they need to protect your overall workforce. It’s going to pay dividends not only for that individual but for everybody in your workforce.”

The use of masks will now be an individual decision. Davis said employers have the power to help keep workers and patrons safe by allowing masking for whomever deems it necessary.