Spring Break COVID case surge 'not a thing' in Lane County, officials say

In the week following Spring Break, Lane County Public Health officials have been watching- and waiting- but still haven’t seen a dramatic rise in new COVID-19 cases.

Spokesperson Jason Davis says there were predictions that college towns like Eugene might see a case uptick as students and others travelled to places where omicron variants have taken hold. But so far, that hasn’t happened.

“We have however seen more people getting tested after they come back from Spring Break, which is good news,” Davis said.

The B.A.2 variant has been circulating in Lane County communities for some time and Davis said its presence actually helps prevent large scale case increases.

While they don’t have a crystal ball, public health staff forecast a relatively “quiet spring.” Davis added, what summer has in store is another story.