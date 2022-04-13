Deadly overdoses in Lincoln County prompt pleas for community help

Lincoln County Public Health has reported three overdoses among residents in the past week. Two were fatal. Fentanyl contamination is the contributing factor and now, the community is being asked to take action steps to prevent more overdoses.

Jennifer Beckner is the Overdose Prevention Coordinator for Linn Benton and Lincoln counties. She said it’s important that we all talk about the risks.

“This affects everyone in our community, Beckner said. “These last fatal overdoses were people that everyone knew. They’re people that you don’t think have an issue with narcotics or opioids, but it could be anyone.”

Beckner implores community members to get and carry the overdose reversal medications Naloxone or Narcan. If you think someone is experiencing an overdose, first call 9-1-1 to get emergency response on the way. It can take multiple doses of medication to bring someone back from a tiny amount of fentanyl.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention This overdose reversal kit includes the medicine Naloxone and syringes. The life-saving medicine is also available as a nasal spray.

Naloxone can be prescribed by any pharmacist in Oregon. Lincoln County Harm Reduction provides it free as does the Confederated Tribes of The Siletz Indians.

There will be a community event on April 22 in Newport sponsored by Pheonix Rising Wellness Center. They will be handing out free overdose reversal kits. For more information call 541-272-5048.

Signs of Opioid/Fentanyl Overdose: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , signs and symptoms of opioid overdose include:

• Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils”

• Falling asleep or loss of consciousness

• Slow, shallow breathing

• Choking or gurling sounds

• Limp body

• Pale, blue, or cold skin

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Know your source. Fake pills, stamped to look like real prescription medication, often have traces of deadly fentanyl.

Testing Your Supply Can Help Prevent Overdose: Fentanyl testing strips (FTS) can identify the presence of fentanyl in illicit substances. FTS can be used on powders, injectable drugs, and pills. Testing your supply can help reduce your risk of overdose.

Steps to reduce overdose risk:

• Abstain from drug use. That’s the best way to eliminate risk of overdose.