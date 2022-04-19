Omicron subvariant cases rise in Oregon as COVID prevention requirements fall away

As people move away from pandemic restrictions this spring, COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Oregon. This leaves many with questions about where we are in the pandemic and just how to behave.

BA.2 is a sub-variant of Omicron. Cases in Oregon have increased by 63% in the last two weeks. And that’s just based on what is reported.

Katie Sharff, Chief of Infectious Disease for Kaiser Permanente Northwest said, “Most individuals who are contracting COVID are now using the rapid tests at home. And those cases are not required to be reported to Public Health.”

John King / Kaiser Permanente Katie Sharff is Chief of Infectious Disease for Kaiser Permanente Northwest.

Dr. Sharff said public health experts haven’t seen a coupled rise in hospitalizations yet. This may be due to effective vaccines. 83% of Oregonians have received at least one dose, 44% are boosted. And, it might have to do with a level of natural immunity gained-- since about half of Americans were infected with Omicron in the previous surge.

Sharff warned the pandemic isn’t over and COVID prevention tactics remain the same. Get vaccinated. Stay home if you’re sick. And, if you are high-risk, wear a mask that really works.

Sharff said KN95 and N95 masks work well while cloth masks provide minimal protection against illness.

As we move forward, Sharff said for some “living their best life” may not be avoiding COVID to the extreme. Some people will decide to engage in activities that may increase their chance of contracting COVID, like going to bars, restaurants and concerts. But maybe they’ve taken steps like vaccination and boosters, so they consider their risk low.

Conversely, there are those whose overall health requires avoiding COVID at all cost. People with immunocompromising health conditions or living with someone at high risk have a good reason to continue masking and avoid engaging in high-risk activities.

Sharff said that’s ok. We all have unique situations and conditions that shape how we live our lives.

