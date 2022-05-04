Lane County hospitalization rate at pandemic low even as SARS-CoV-2 continues to spread

While Lane County Public Health says communities are seeing a dramatic increase of new COVID cases, the good news is– most have been relatively mild in nature.

Public Health’s Jason Davis said through surveillance they are finding predominantly BA.1 and BA.2 variants of Omicron still circulating throughout Lane County. But these infections are by and large not causing serious illness.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Omicron variants BA.1 and BA.2 are prevalent in Lane County and infections are increasing in communities, public health officials say.

“Our hospitalizations are proportionately very, very low,” said Davis. “In fact, some of the lowest hospitalization rates that we’ve seen so far in the pandemic.”

While this is a relief to regional hospital staff, Davis said nothing about this disease should be taken lightly.

“The BA.4 and BA.5 have not made their way into our community in a significant manner and we have the ability to slow that spread, to prevent new variant,” Davis insisted.

That’s by sticking with preventative measures like staying home from work or school when sick and wearing a mask in large crowds.