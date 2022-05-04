© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Health & Medicine

Lane County hospitalization rate at pandemic low even as SARS-CoV-2 continues to spread

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published May 4, 2022 at 5:54 PM PDT
hospital_dark.jpg
PeaceHealth Oregon
/
Lane County Public Health reports hospitalization rates for COVID patients are at their lowest during the pandemic. PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at River Bend is the largest hospital in the region.

While Lane County Public Health says communities are seeing a dramatic increase of new COVID cases, the good news is– most have been relatively mild in nature.

Public Health’s Jason Davis said through surveillance they are finding predominantly BA.1 and BA.2 variants of Omicron still circulating throughout Lane County. But these infections are by and large not causing serious illness.

Omicron variant CDC image.JPG
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Omicron variants BA.1 and BA.2 are prevalent in Lane County and infections are increasing in communities, public health officials say.

“Our hospitalizations are proportionately very, very low,” said Davis. “In fact, some of the lowest hospitalization rates that we’ve seen so far in the pandemic.”

While this is a relief to regional hospital staff, Davis said nothing about this disease should be taken lightly.

“The BA.4 and BA.5 have not made their way into our community in a significant manner and we have the ability to slow that spread, to prevent new variant,” Davis insisted.

That’s by sticking with preventative measures like staying home from work or school when sick and wearing a mask in large crowds.

Variant prevention CDC image.JPG
CDC
Prevention tactics are how communities can prevent new Omicron variants from spinning off.

Health & Medicine
