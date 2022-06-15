© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Medicine

Public input sought on 42-bed mental health facility in Lane County

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published June 15, 2022 at 6:51 PM PDT
webgraphic.jpg
Lane County Behavioral Health
This graphic displays the plan for access and referrals at the proposed Behavioral Health Stabilization Center.

Lane County has been chewing on a problem for years: What to do about a growing mental health crisis playing out on the streets. Community members can learn more Thursday about a plan in the works.

A panel discussion is open to the public on ZOOM from 11am to noon this Thursday, June 16th. Click here to sign up to participate in the panel discussion.

Lane County spokesperson Jason Davis put the problem in perspective. “Right now, more people are experiencing mental health crisis, addiction, homelessness in our county than ever before,” he said. “Our emergency services are overwhelmed. And the people of Lane County are very concerned about their public safety.”

clay-leconey-Za9K8pNVepw-unsplash.jpeg
Clay LaConey via Unsplash
Lane County has been planning since 2014 to establish a Stabilization Center to offer emergency/crisis support to Lane County residents who are homeless, addicted and in crisis due to untreated mental illness. The Center will include transitional care, officials say,

Davis said there is nowhere for people having a mental health crisis to go in an emergency. He says the county has a solution: A 42-bed Behavioral Health Stabilization Center.

“Where anyone and everyone in Lane County- who is in need of behavioral health stabilization- can go. We have no wrong door, Davis said.”
Lane County’s proposed Behavioral Health Stabilization Center includes immediate, 24/7 intake available for:

  • Referrals from health care, behavioral health, and social service providers
  • Mobile crisis drop-offs and referrals
  • Walk-ins
  • Law enforcement drop-offs, as a diversion for arrest, via separate entrance with a turnaround time goal of <5 minutes

According to the county website, the Stabilization Center would have daily capacity to serve 42 individuals at any given time.

  • 14 adult respite chairs
  • 16 adult short-term stabilization beds
  • 12 youth short-term stabilization beds

Annual Impact: 8200+ unique individuals served

  • 6700+ unique adults
  • 1500+ unique youth

There will be a panel discussion on the proposed Behavioral Health Stabilization Center with county representatives, law enforcement, hospital and mental health services personnel. Panel members will include Lane County Commissioner Laurie Trieger, Captain Clint Riley from the Lane County Sheriff's Office, Shana Mart from Lane County Behavioral Health, Alicia Beymer from PeaceHealth, and Jennifer Maclean from National Alliance on Mental Illness.
It is open to the public on ZOOM from 11am to noon this Thursday, June 16th.
Click here to sign up to participate in the panel discussion.

Health & Medicine
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert