Willamette Family takes OHA to court

A wellness and recovery organization based in Eugene has filed suit against the Oregon Health Authority, over OHA’s efforts to recoup nearly $10 million in alleged overpayments.

In its case filed with the federal district court, Willamette Family says OHA’s collection efforts are determined by audits that are quote – “vague, overreaching, and fatally flawed.”

Anne Marie Levis is a spokesperson for Willamette Family.

“OHA’s team has been unwilling to give the most basic information that’s critical for Willamette Family to be able to understand the audit results,” said Anne Marie Levis, spokesperson for Willamette Family. “And in the end, Willamette Family’s legal representatives believe that the audits and what Oregon Health Authority has done, infringes on Willamette Family’s constitutional rights.”

In its court filing, Willamette Family says it will be forced to shut down if OHA is allowed to move forward with its collection efforts.

OHA did not respond to requests for comment on the case.

Copyright @2022, KLCC.