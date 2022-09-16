Hundreds get Omicron booster shot at LCPH's walk-in clinic ahead of the weekend

Today (9/16) was a particularly busy day for staff working Lane County Public Health's walk-in clinic at the Valley River Center. Some people waited up to two hours to get the Omicron COVID booster shot that became available earlier this week. KLCC's Brian Bull was there and had this report from the scene:

"I’ve been by the walk-in clinic at the Valley River Center mall twice today, and both times the seat banks were comp filled out to the door. We’re talking about probably 25-30 people at a time waiting for their turn to get the Omicron variant booster shot.

Brian Bull / KLCC A health technician administers the Omicron variant booster shot to KLCC's Brian Bull. He told Bull that as of 4:45pm, he'd already probably given 200 shots today (9/16/22).

"A couple gentlemen who I talked to on their way out said they ended up waiting about two hours for their shots. And then another woman who was just walking out when I came to the mall said that she waited an hour and a half and just simply gave up. She said she saw some people who were on the verge of passing out after such a lengthy wait.

"One worker who I did talk to inside did say that they are trying to get to people the best they can, they acknowledged that it was standing room only, but added that it’s very important to get the Omicron variant booster shot as soon as possible.

"For KLCC News at the Valley River Center mall, I’m Brian Bull.

