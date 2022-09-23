OHA report shows COVID continues to disproportionately affect non-whites

Communities of color remain consistently affected by COVID-19 at higher rates than whites, according to an Oregon Health Authority review.

OHA’s latest year-in-review report shows that in both 2020 and 2021, Black, Native American, and LatinX Oregonians suffered higher rates of hospitalizations and death than whites. Researchers list lack of access to health care, lower-income jobs, crowded work spaces, and distrust in government as factors.

Kelly Rowe is the executive director of health services for the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde. She said OHA’s finding matches what she’s seeing this year as well.

“We are still having fairly high rates of COVID infection out at Grand Ronde. Right after the labor day holiday weekend, mostly BA.5. This most recent variant is incredibly infectious, the congregating of people, it rose pretty significantly.”

OHA says data on race was available for 73 percent of all reported cases last year.

©2022, KLCC.

