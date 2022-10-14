Bivalent COVID boosters for kids 5 and up are available in Oregon

The Oregon Health Authority announced Thursday that bivalent COVID-19 boosters have been approved in the state for children as young as 5 years old.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Western States Workgroup approved the use of the updated vaccines in children ages 5 to 11.

State epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger said in a press conference that vaccine providers in Oregon could begin administering the boosters immediately.

The updated vaccines target the original strain of COVID-19, as well as the newer omicron subvariants that make up most of Oregon’s current cases.

Sidelinger said COVID case counts are going down in the state, but they will likely start to increase again in the coming weeks.

“The number of reported cases do not fully show the level of COVID-19 circulating in Oregon. Many people in Oregon take at-home tests and the results are not reported to public health,” Sidelinger said. “Through our wastewater monitoring effort, we can still determine that while disease is coming down, there’s still a high level of COVID-19 transmission in Oregon.”

He said cases will likely continue to increase as people move indoors over the fall and winter months.

“Being up-to-date with your vaccines, with updated boosters now available for every Oregonian 5 years and older, is your best protection as we move into the fall and winter, as respiratory viruses like COVID typically spread at higher rates,” Sidelinger said.

He added that people should consider getting their yearly flu shots as they’re getting the COVID boosters.

COVID-19 and flu shots are free. Anyone who needs help finding where to get them can visit 211info.org.

Copyright 2022 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.