Eugene City Council approves housing plan

The Eugene City Council Monday unanimously approved a plan to increase housing affordability and supply.

The Housing Implementation Pipeline aims to address the housing crisis in Eugene by increasing the supply. Planning and Development Director Denny Braud said the plan will help address housing needs.

“But it has limitations mostly resource limitations and market force limitations,” he said. So, HIP isn’t likely to solve all of our housing needs over the next five years, but it is a good start.”

Braud added that the plan may need to be updated in the future.

For people who are homeless—it establishes 250 new safe sleep sites and completes an Emergency low barrier shelter. It also increases affordable housing units and downtown housing options. Council President Claire Syrett said she likes having a plan in place.

“Versus coming at us ad hoc with this project and that project and not seeing how it’s tied in to our strategic goals and strategic needs,” she said at Monday’s work session.

There are still concerns over funding and other obstacles. Questions also came up about accessibility for people with disabilities. Staff plans to come back to council with updates. The five-year plan begins on July 1st of this year.

HIP Goal Highlights:

Homelessness

250 new Safe Sleep sites spaces by end of FY23

With our partners – complete the Emergency Shelter and Navigation Center adding 75 low-barrier shelter beds in a permanent facility

Income Qualified:

Support preservation of 325 Affordable Housing units

Support the opening of 835 new Affordable Housing units

Meet TAC goal for 263 new Permanent Supportive Housing units

Support the opening of 129 units of mixed-income housing

Overall Housing Supply:

Issue permits for the construction of 6,000 housing units

Increase the amount of housing downtown by 50% from 2021; an increase of over 1,000 units

Full HIP Goals Summary Here: