Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Housing & Homelessness

Eugene City Council approves housing plan

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published January 25, 2022 at 2:10 PM PST
HIP_MEETING.jpg
Screenshot
/
Eugene City Council Work Session
The Eugene City Council approved the Housing Implementation Pipeline at their Work Session Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.

The Eugene City Council Monday unanimously approved a plan to increase housing affordability and supply.

The Housing Implementation Pipeline aims to address the housing crisis in Eugene by increasing the supply. Planning and Development Director Denny Braud said the plan will help address housing needs.

“But it has limitations mostly resource limitations and market force limitations,” he said. So, HIP isn’t likely to solve all of our housing needs over the next five years, but it is a good start.”

Braud added that the plan may need to be updated in the future.

For people who are homeless—it establishes 250 new safe sleep sites and completes an Emergency low barrier shelter. It also increases affordable housing units and downtown housing options. Council President Claire Syrett said she likes having a plan in place.

“Versus coming at us ad hoc with this project and that project and not seeing how it’s tied in to our strategic goals and strategic needs,” she said at Monday’s work session.

There are still concerns over funding and other obstacles. Questions also came up about accessibility for people with disabilities. Staff plans to come back to council with updates. The five-year plan begins on July 1st of this year.

HIP Goal Highlights:  

Homelessness  

  • 250 new Safe Sleep sites spaces by end of FY23   
  • With our partners – complete the Emergency Shelter and Navigation Center adding 75 low-barrier shelter beds in a permanent facility   

Income Qualified:   

  • Support preservation of 325 Affordable Housing units   
  • Support the opening of 835 new Affordable Housing units   
  • Meet TAC goal for 263 new Permanent Supportive Housing units   
  • Support the opening of 129 units of mixed-income housing   

Overall Housing Supply: 

  • Issue permits for the construction of 6,000 housing units   
  • Increase the amount of housing downtown by 50% from 2021; an increase of over 1,000 units 

Full HIP Goals Summary Here:

https://www.eugene-or.gov/DocumentCenter/View/64512  

Housing & Homelessness City of Eugenehousing
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She’s been with the station for more than 10 years. Previously, she established the Richland, Washington bureau for the Northwest News Network. She also worked as News Director at KAZU in Monterey, California. Rachael has won numerous awards for her reporting.
