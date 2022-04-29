Multnomah County introduces incentives for landlords who rent to unhoused people

Multnomah County has launched a new program that incentivizes landlords to rent units to people coming out of homelessness.

Through the program — called Move-In Multnomah — the county will pay up to a year of rent for a tenant when they are unable to make a payment. Landlords will be connected to tenants through organizations that work with people experiencing homelessness.

The $4 million program is funded by the tri-county Supportive Housing Services measure approved by Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington county voters in 2020; revenue from that new tax on the region’s most affluent residents which first became available this year.

Shannon Singleton, interim director of the Joint Office of Homeless Services, said there’s no cap on the number of participating landlords or tenants.

“Our goal is to get as many people off the streets as possible,” Singleton said Wednesday in a virtual press conference.

Move-In Multnomah also includes funds to cover any damages to a unit beyond the costs covered by the security deposit.

The Urban League of Portland, a nonprofit that serves Black communities, has a similar program called Project Haven. Vice President Julia Maria Delgado said the model is successful.

“Doing this is evidence-based,” Delgado said. “It’s the most cost-efficient, and it’s the most effective way to end homelessness. Not to hide it, not to prolong it, not to criminalize it, but to truly end homelessness for our neighbors.”

Violet Larry has participated in Project Haven as a landlord for five years. She said she was skeptical of the offer at first.

“The case management experience that they provide, and the services that are provided to the families who are the tenants, has been amazing,” Larry said.

Prospective tenants can connect with the program through the Joint Office of Homeless Services, or by calling 2-1-1.

Landlords can apply to participate in the program until July 30 for leases that begin in May, June or July.

“It is possible the program will extend beyond that, but this is what we are able to offer right now,” reads the county’s website.

A potential November ballot measure put forward by People For Portland, a nonprofit political group, could redirect much of the money that’s being used to fund this program. The measure calls on the metro area to use the bulk of funds from the Supportive Housing Services measure to expand the number of shelters in the region and make cities enforce their current anti-camping laws.

