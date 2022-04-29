New Eugene transitional housing program opens for women recovering from addiction

A new transitional housing program in Eugene will offer a place for women who are in recovery from addiction.

The Phoenix House will initially offer placement for up to eight women who are completing addiction treatment and lack permanent housing. Terry McDonald is Executive Director of St. Vincent de Paul which operates the program. He said The Hub Clinic will offer case management and a house manager will be on-site.

“So it’s a stepping stone for people in recovery that are moving out of a precarious life back into a more productive life,” he said.

McDonald said the Phoenix House is a modular housing unit. And it could be a model for more affordable housing projects in Lane County and statewide.

“And that’s because they can be landed quicker,” McDonald said. “They can be landed at a lower cost per unit than traditional housing. And as a result of that, finding a way to build our way out of these problems is really essential today.”

This project was inspired by a large donation from a local couple who wanted to help provide more housing for unsheltered people in the community.

Joel Gorthy / St. Vincent de Paul The Phoenix House has a common kitchen, dining, living area.

St. Vincent de Paul held an opening event Friday. Residents will start moving in on May 1st. They’ve been chosen from about 20 applicants referred by addiction treatment provider Willamette Family Inc. Monthly rent will be $300.000. The modular building has 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, and a common kitchen, dining and living room. The residents will share rooms and the on-site manager will live in the 5th room.

