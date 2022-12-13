Frigid temperatures spur activation of warming Centers in Eugene and Cottage Grove

Tonight’s freezing temperatures means the Egan Warming Centers are being activated, and put on standby for the rest of the week.

Tim Black is the winter strategies and emergency response coordinator for St. Vincent de Paul, which oversees the Egan Warming Centers. He says there are also volunteer orientation sessions tonight and Saturday.

Kelly Lyon / Photo provided by Joel Gorthy of St. Vincent de Paul. A volunteer hands someone warm soup inside a warming center.

Black encourages anyone to volunteer, to support operations and the safety of the unhoused community across Eugene-Springfield.

“It just takes the willingness to get a bit outside your comfort zone that first time,” Black told KLCC. “You’ll get a free lesson in non-judgment, I can tell you that.

Information on Egan Warming Center sites for Dec. 13, 2022.

“So I’d really encourage folks are thinking about it, to sign up for orientation, easy to do, no commitment, and then we’ll see if we can get you there for the first shift.”

The Egan Warming Centers are activated when temps fall below 30 degrees, and they have enough volunteers.

Beds for Freezing Nights in Cottage Grove will also be activated tonight, then on standby on Wednesday and Thursday.

