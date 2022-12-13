© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Housing & Homelessness

Frigid temperatures spur activation of warming Centers in Eugene and Cottage Grove

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published December 13, 2022 at 12:39 PM PST
EganWarmingCtr_Doors.jpg
Kelly Lyon
/
Photo provided by Joel Gorthy, St. Vincent de Paul.
A volunteer invites someone into Wheeler Pavilion at the Lane Events Center, one of several sites that are part of the Egan Warming Centers.

Tonight’s freezing temperatures means the Egan Warming Centers are being activated, and put on standby for the rest of the week.

Tim Black is the winter strategies and emergency response coordinator for St. Vincent de Paul, which oversees the Egan Warming Centers. He says there are also volunteer orientation sessions tonight and Saturday.

KLP_5442.jpg
Kelly Lyon
/
Photo provided by Joel Gorthy of St. Vincent de Paul.
A volunteer hands someone warm soup inside a warming center.

Black encourages anyone to volunteer, to support operations and the safety of the unhoused community across Eugene-Springfield.

“It just takes the willingness to get a bit outside your comfort zone that first time,” Black told KLCC. “You’ll get a free lesson in non-judgment, I can tell you that.

EganDec13activation.png
Information on Egan Warming Center sites for Dec. 13, 2022.

“So I’d really encourage folks are thinking about it, to sign up for orientation, easy to do, no commitment, and then we’ll see if we can get you there for the first shift.”

The Egan Warming Centers are activated when temps fall below 30 degrees, and they have enough volunteers.

Beds for Freezing Nights in Cottage Grove will also be activated tonight, then on standby on Wednesday and Thursday.

Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
