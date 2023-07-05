© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Housing & Homelessness

Eugene family formally evicted as protesters denounce action

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published July 5, 2023 at 4:36 PM PDT
Law enforcement officers walking away from house.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Officers with the Lane County Sheriff's Office leave a residence at Almaden Street (red structure, center) earlier today, as EPD personnel accompany them. Protesters denounced the eviction of the King Family, which was officially completed without incident.

Roughly two dozen law enforcement officers faced a large crowd of protesters outside a Eugene residence Wednesday.

Neighbors, friends, and activists turned out to support a family being evicted from the 800 block of Almaden Street. The mother, Candice King, has said in social media that her husband’s suicide last year caused them economic hardship. King added that she has offered to buy the house from her landlord at market value, and also claims the landlord has not maintained the home.

Just before noon, an EPD officer announced that the eviction had been completed by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

The protesters booed and taunted law enforcement personnel as they left. There was no violence or arrests, though police warned that anyone who stayed on the property could be cited for trespassing.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said the property has been vacated and delivered to the landlord.

Housing & Homelessness
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull