Eugene family formally evicted as protesters denounce action

Roughly two dozen law enforcement officers faced a large crowd of protesters outside a Eugene residence Wednesday.

Neighbors, friends, and activists turned out to support a family being evicted from the 800 block of Almaden Street. The mother, Candice King, has said in social media that her husband’s suicide last year caused them economic hardship. King added that she has offered to buy the house from her landlord at market value, and also claims the landlord has not maintained the home.

Just before noon, an EPD officer announced that the eviction had been completed by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

The protesters booed and taunted law enforcement personnel as they left. There was no violence or arrests, though police warned that anyone who stayed on the property could be cited for trespassing.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said the property has been vacated and delivered to the landlord.

