With Russian invasion surpassing three months, Ukrainian man plans rally in Corvallis to drive support for defenders

This Saturday in Corvallis, a Ukrainian man is holding a rally to support his native country as Russian’s invasion continues.

Misha Zyryanov has recently come back from a 90-day visit in Ukraine. His wife, Hannah Bittner, is still doing relief work at a children’s hospital.

Photo provided by Hannah Bittner. Hannah Bittner prepares Individual First Aid Kits (IFAKS) for Ukrainians in the war zone.

“She’s receiving supplies for the soldiers, she volunteers at the hospital," Zyryanov told KLCC. "She tries to collect donations, she uses money to purchase stuff for the soldiers as well.

"There is plenty of work there, you can find it easily, to support the army or refugees, or kids which became orphans. That’s sad.”

Russia’s military invasion is in its 106th day (as of 6/9), with Ukrainian resistance still fierce in key cities and regions.

Zyranov says he’s grateful for American support, but worries it’s slipping from people’s minds as the fighting drags on.

The rally is at noon, June 11 outside the Corvallis courthouse.

