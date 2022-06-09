© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Human Interest

With Russian invasion surpassing three months, Ukrainian man plans rally in Corvallis to drive support for defenders

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published June 9, 2022 at 11:58 AM PDT
Hannah_Misha_Supplies01.jpg
Photo provided by Hannah Bittner.
Hannah Bittner and Misha Zyryanov stand next to a shipment of supplies to help Ukrainian soldiers fight Russians invading their country.

This Saturday in Corvallis, a Ukrainian man is holding a rally to support his native country as Russian’s invasion continues.

Misha Zyryanov has recently come back from a 90-day visit in Ukraine. His wife, Hannah Bittner, is still doing relief work at a children’s hospital.

IFAKS_Ukraine.JPG
Photo provided by Hannah Bittner.
Hannah Bittner prepares Individual First Aid Kits (IFAKS) for Ukrainians in the war zone.

“She’s receiving supplies for the soldiers, she volunteers at the hospital," Zyryanov told KLCC. "She tries to collect donations, she uses money to purchase stuff for the soldiers as well.

"There is plenty of work there, you can find it easily, to support the army or refugees, or kids which became orphans. That’s sad.”

Russia’s military invasion is in its 106th day (as of 6/9), with Ukrainian resistance still fierce in key cities and regions.

Zyranov says he’s grateful for American support, but worries it’s slipping from people’s minds as the fighting drags on.

The rally is at noon, June 11 outside the Corvallis courthouse.

@2022, KLCC.

Human Interest
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content