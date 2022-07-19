© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Human Interest

More than two dozen cats found abandoned in Eugene apartment

By Brian Bull
Published July 19, 2022 at 6:07 PM PDT
26cats_cupboard.jpg
EPD
A cat hides inside a cupboard of an abandoned apartment.

Twenty-six cats rescued this month from an abandoned apartment in Eugene need homes.

GHHSCats01.png
Greenhill Humane Society.
Two cats rescued from an apartment at Greenhill Humane Society.

Eugene Police say over a week ago, someone contacted Lane County Animal Services, to let them know they were leaving an apartment due to being evicted, and were leaving behind “a lot of cats.”

The property’s management contacted Eugene Animal Services on July 10, and said there was no food or water left for the animals. Until animal service personnel arrived, the managers provided water and food but the apartment had only one litterbox and the interior was covered in feces and urine.

White-cat-blue-eyes-2-225x300.jpeg
Greenhill Humane Society.
A cat is examined by a Greenhill veterinarian.

EPD Animal Services was unable to get the owner’s information, because the apartment complex would not release it. The cats were described as “very frightened” but otherwise appeared healthy.

Greenhill Humane Society says the cats all have ringworm, and are under-socialized. They’re looking for families to adopt the animals, and they’ll provide training and supplies for treating the disease.

The cats were received July 11th, adding to Greenhill’s caseload. Some will be available for adoption beginning tomorrow [Wednesday 7/20]. Details can be found on Greenhill’s website or by visiting the shelter later this week.

Human Interest
Brian Bull
