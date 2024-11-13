© 2024 KLCC

KLCC Presents: Educator Spotlight
Inspiring Minds
Hosted by Love Cross

KLCC is celebrating educators of all kinds with "Inspiring Minds." We're putting the spotlight on those who go above and beyond.

Here at KLCC we recognize that educators have the power to inspire others through their dedication and commitment. This school year KLCC is celebrating educators of all kinds by putting the spotlight on those who go above and beyond.

KLCC's Love Cross will be sharing your stories of those who make a difference, so this means we need to hear from you!

To nominate an educator, past or present, send an email to spotlight@klcc.org and tell us your story. Please include details about why they deserve recognition. What makes them rise above and standout?

And stay tuned to KLCC and KLCC.org as we celebrate inspirational educators!

