The Society of Professional Journalists recognize KLCC News with 7 regional awards, including ‘General Excellence’

This week KLCC received seven awards from the Society of Professional Journalists’ Excellence in Journalism competition. In addition to winning first and second place across the audio and writing divisions, KLCC was honored with the 'General Excellence' in the audio division for small markets in the northwest.

With a focus on regional newsrooms, SPJ's 'Excellence in Journalism' awards celebrate "excellent work of journalists in the Northwest and beyond." KLCC is in the “Small Market” division, which spans across Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Montana, and Idaho and excludes the Portland and Seattle metro areas.

“The range of reporting represented by this SPJ recognition truly makes us proud,” commented KLCC General Manager Jim Rondeau. “From important issues of public policy to shining light on the communities that make Oregon such a vibrant place, the KLCC news team demonstrates the value of high quality local journalism.”

KLCC received the ‘General Excellence’ award for the audio division, in recognition of a collection of reports that aired during the month of May in 2023. The prize-winning entry included work by Brian Bull, Tiffany Eckert, Love Cross, Nathan Wilk, Chris Lehman, Chrissy Ewald, and Jasmine Lewin.

KLCC also received 3 first place awards in the audio division, including in the Breaking News and Technology and Science Reporting categories. KLCC swept the LGTBQ+ Equity category in the audio division, winning both first and second place.

Second place honors were awarded for the Racial Equity Reporting category in the audio division and in the LGBTQ+ Equity category in the writing division.

General Excellence - Audio Division

Breaking News - Audio Division

First Place - Chris Lehman

“PeaceHealth wants to close Eugene’s only hospital”

LGBTQ+ Equity Reporting - Audio Division

First Place - Ida Hardin Ida Hardin is a freelance reporter for KLCC

“‘Gender Diverse’ Ultimate Team from Eugene blazes new ground amid opposition”

Second Place - Nathan Wilk

“How Randy Shilts, a leading voice on AIDS started his reporting career at the University of Oregon”

Racial Equity Reporting - Audio Division

Second Place - Brian Bull

“Indigenous movement to ‘decolonize’ museums forges on across Oregon and the U.S.”

Technology & Science Reporting - Audio Division

First Place - Tiffany Eckert

“Look up for the Ring of Fire eclipse this Saturday, weather or not”

LGBTQ+ Equity Reporting - Writing Division

Second Place - Nathan Wilk

“How Randy Shilts, a leading voice on AIDS started his reporting career at the University of Oregon”

