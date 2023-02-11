KLCC Brewfest - 2023

We are thrilled to welcome everyone back to KLCC Brewfest after a "pandemic pause"! Keep checking this page for more updates. Cheers!

DETAILS

When: Friday, February 10th & Saturday, February 11th, 2023

Where: Lane Events Center in Eugene | 796 W. 13th St.

Why: To raise our glasses and funds for KLCC. Brewfest is our largest fundraising event!

TICKETS

Keep checking back to this page for more information on tickets to Brewfest! They will go on sale after mid-December.

VOLUNTEERS

We can't wait to reconnect with all of our wonderful volunteers! You make this event possible. To learn more and register, please fill out the Volunteer Registration Form or email us at brewfestvolunteers@klcc.org.

BREWERS

Interested in serving up some of your finest brew at the festival? Email us at brewfest@klcc.org.