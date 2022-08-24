-
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Uvalde, Texas, city manager Vince DiPiazza about where his community is three months after the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary.
New research documents what many have long believed: that heat can lead to extreme violence in prisons. Some now want cooling zones or air conditioning installed to help staff and those incarcerated.
Moving the people and stuff that the U.S. military needs is a massive puzzle. Aid for Ukraine is being sent from Illinois' Scott Air Force Base, which must deal with logistics and possible threats.
Florida Democrats have selected Charlie Crist as their candidate who they hope will unseat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. They hope his moderate tone and familiarity will appeal to voters.
For dissident writers fleeing persecution overseas, the United States has long been a safe haven, a place where freedom of expression is tolerated and, even, valued.
A months-long drought in Texas has at least one town trucking in water for residents. Ranchers are facing tough business decisions without enough water for their cattle.
Severe drought in Massachusetts has farmers tallying this year's losses. Many are working overtime to irrigate and supplement absent rainfall. Some streams and ponds they use have been drying up.
Ukraine is celebrating 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union on Wednesday. It is also six months to the day since President Putin sent troops to try to bring Ukraine back into Russia's orbit.
President Biden announced a sweeping effort to forgive up to $20,000 of federal student loan debt for Pell Grant recipients, and up to $10,000 for other borrowers making under $125,000 a year.
The quarterback won Super Bowl IV with the Kansas City Chiefs and had a long career in television and radio. He is one of three in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a player and a broadcaster.
You'll find these characters at the heart of movies and shows such as Vengeance, Dexter: New Blood, Rutherford Falls and Only Murders in the Building.
It's a new spin on a well-known opera that dates back more than a century.