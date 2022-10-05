Portland Thorns, Timbers fire two executives following NWSL abuse report

Two members of leadership for both the Portland Timbers and Thorns have been fired two days after a scathing report found extensive abuse across the National Women’s Soccer League, including at the team in Portland.

The two clubs put out a joint statement Wednesday morning saying that President of Soccer Gavin Wilkinson and President of Business Mike Golub have been “relieved of their duties” effective immediately. OPB confirmed that Wilkinson and Golub were fired.

The teams’ leadership has come under intense scrutiny after a report published Monday that outlined a culture of abuse in the NWSL, and particularly calling out incidents affecting the Thorns. The yearlong investigation led by former acting US Attorney General Sally Yates was initiated after a story in The Athletic detailed allegations of sexual coercion and harassment against former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley.

Following Tuesday’s news that owner Merritt Paulson, as well as Wilkinson and Golub, were stepping aside from making decisions related to the Thorns, the team also announced that general counsel Heather Davis will be interim president of the group overseeing business operations for the Timbers and Thorns. In the statement Wednesday, the organization said Timbers technical director Ned Grabavoy will lead Timbers soccer operations, while Thorns general manager Karina LeBlanc will continue to lead Thorns soccer operations.

The full statement by the teams reads as follows:

This is a developing story. Watch for updates.

Editor’s note: Mike Golub is a current OPB board member and has been since 2017. The leadership of our board of directors is aware of the NWSL report released Monday by the U.S. Soccer Federation and is evaluating how it impacts OPB.

