Oregon environmental group sues US Forest Service over flame retardant

Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics, an Oregon-based environmental group, filed a lawsuit earlier this month against the U.S. Forest Service. The complaint alleges that the agency is in violation of the Clean Water Act by inadvertently dropping fire retardant into waterways. Andy Stahl is the executive director of Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics. He joins us with details of the complaint.

Note: A U.S. Forest Service spokesperson said the agency does not comment on pending or ongoing litigation.

