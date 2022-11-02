OHSU research: The first known count of human clitoral nerve tissue has found 10,000 nerve fibers

New research from OHSU looked at human tissue to try to understand how many nerve fibers are contained in the clitoris. It seems to be the first time that this has ever been studied (a previous estimate was made using bovine tissue). The study found over 10,000 nerve fibers, which is 20% more than previously thought. Dr. Blair Peters is the author of the study, and an assistant professor of plastic surgery and urology at OHSU. Peters joins us to talk about why more research on the clitoris, and the vulva in general, would help surgeons and scientists to understand that region of the body and how it relates to pleasure.

