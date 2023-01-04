Hundreds serving time in Oregon prisons eligible for new trial, state Supreme Court says

The Oregon Supreme Court has ruled that people convicted by nonunanimous juries have the right to a new trial. Before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the practice of convicting defendants with less than a unanimous jury, Oregon and Louisiana were the only states that allowed it. The justices left it to those states to decide whether or not the ruling applied retroactively to those already convicted. OPB reporter Conrad Wilson covers criminal justice and legal affairs and joins us to tell us more about the ruling and what happens next.

