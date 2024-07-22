Oregon delegates respond to Biden's withdrawal and Harris endorsement
President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 election is reverberating across the nation and the Pacific Northwest's political world. The news comes less than a month before the Democratic National Convention is scheduled to begin in Chicago. Earl Blumenauer, Democratic Congressman representing Oregon's 3rd district, and James Manning, state senator representing Eugene, are among the local delegates heading to the convention. They join us to share their reactions.
