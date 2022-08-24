© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NASA says there is a misconception that there is no sound in space

Published August 24, 2022 at 3:43 AM PDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. There's no sound in space, right?

(SOUNDBITE OF HUMMING)

MARTINEZ: That's sound released by NASA from the black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster. What you're hearing is pressure waves emitted from the black hole causing ripples in the cluster of stars' hot gas. But in my warped imagination, it sounds like an alien civilization screaming for their lives. I know; I'm a ghoul. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.