Oregon News and Culture from KLCC

Lane County activates cooling and respite center for those seeking escape from smoke and heat
Triple-digit temperatures and wildfire smoke have made being outside for extended periods hazardous, to the point where Lane County has activated a day-long cooling and respite center for those needing a safe place to breathe.
Legislation may finally let two tribes based in Oregon do traditional food gathering on their lands
Of more than 570 federally-recognized Native American tribes in the U.S., two currently lack the right to hunt, gather, and fish on their ancestral lands. And both are located inside Oregon’s boundaries.
KLCC Podcasts
A conversation about the challenges for school boards