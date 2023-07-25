Oregon News and Culture from KLCC

© 2023 KLCC

Aaron Rowe, an operations section chief with the Bedrock Fire, in an area under a Level 3 evacuation notice.
After 10 days, Salmon Fire ops largely sewn up
The Salmon Fire burning outside of Oakridge is being called a “success story” for the fast response of fire crews and its near-complete containment.
People inside cooling center with water, pet carrier, and other supplies.
Lane County activates cooling and respite center for those seeking escape from smoke and heat
Triple-digit temperatures and wildfire smoke have made being outside for extended periods hazardous, to the point where Lane County has activated a day-long cooling and respite center for those needing a safe place to breathe.
The newest SLUG Queen receives her sash and crown.
Eugene crowns newest S.L.U.G. Queen
Eugene crowned its new S.L.U.G. Queen Friday after a night of competition. Here's what went down at the scene of the slime.
Football field
Almost ready for the kickoff: OSU’s new Reser Stadium at "98%" completion
Oregon State University’s new Reser Stadium is expected to be ready for the Beaver’s football season next month.
Four women rehearsing for a play.
Hey ho! Shakespearean troupe makes much ado about something this weekend
A time-honored Shakespearean comedy about thwarted love and gossip hits the lawn August 5 in Eugene.
Non-alcoholic beer in glass.
What’s the latest buzz with beers? Beers minus the buzz
Craft brewing in Oregon and elsewhere has its ebbs and flows, so new trends with certain beers may leave some feeling a little less hoppy…or less sour.
The photogenic Blue Pool on the McKenzie River has become very popular in the Instagram era.
Forest officials plan to prohibit swimming in Oregon’s Blue Pool
Safety concerns at the popular Blue Pool in the McKenzie River area have prompted plans for changes. That includes a ban on swimming in the 38-degree water.
Man standing in transitional housing site next to forklift.
Everyone Village to add more cottages, solar array
Eugene’s largest transitional housing site is still growing, nearly two years after it opened.
People digging in field.
Legislation may finally let two tribes based in Oregon do traditional food gathering on their lands
Of more than 570 federally-recognized Native American tribes in the U.S., two currently lack the right to hunt, gather, and fish on their ancestral lands. And both are located inside Oregon’s boundaries.
Austin Pacheco
Local School Boards: The Frontlines in Our Cultural Divide
A conversation about the challenges for school boards
Arts Institutions in our Community: The Curtain is Up, But Challenges Remain
KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers: Francesco Lecce-Chong Conductor and Music Director of the Eugene Symphony
