KLCC's 2023 Holiday Program Guide

Sunday, December 8

7:00PM - Hanukkah Lights

Tune in for this special celebrating the Jewish festival of lights through original stories read by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz. Now in its 32nd year, this NPR holiday tradition will brighten the season by revisiting four favorites from the archives and presenting a new story that feels both timely and timeless.

Saturday, December 16

3:00PM - A World Cafe Holiday

NPR Music's World Cafe is celebrating with special holiday performances from Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, Los Lobos, Andrew Bird, The Bird and The Bee, Pink Martini, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and more. Hosted by Raina Douris, this musical gift will provide a full hour of hip holiday cheer.

4:00PM - All Songs Considered for the Holiday - Bob & Robin In Space

Through a series of unexpected events, Bob and Robin found themselves hurtling through outer space, on an urgent musical mission. They took a rocket ride to the stars and found comfort from a few special guests and friends, including Angel Olsen, Rivers Cuomo of Weezer, our favorite spaceman (Dan Deacon, of course), and more.

Wednesday, December 20

7:00PM - An Afro Blue Christmas

Join us for a very special holiday concert with Howard University's premiere vocal ensemble Afro Blue and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut. Hear the a-cappella group perform a variety of holiday songs including African-American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes, and classical repertoire.

8:00PM - Jazz Night In America: A Holiday Celebration

This year's Jazz Night in America holiday special will feature drummer Matt Wilson's Christmas Tree-O; a ruckus band recorded at Jazz at Lincoln Center that flip seasonal songs on their head while inserting humor and joyful swing. and new takes on classics in this special episode. Christian McBride hosts. You can also settle into Christmas Eve with a special broadcast December 24 at 6:00PM!

9:00PM - A Swinging Jazz Holiday Party with Wynton Marsalis

Wynton Marsalis hosts an hour of holiday jazz favorites by Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Gregory Porter, René Marie, and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.

Thursday, December 21

7:00PM - A Paul Winter Solstice

This year, Solstice Live! warms up the longest night of the year with a taste of the tropics. This one-hour Winter Solstice special brings a starry array of Brazilian guests, including Ivan Lins, Renato Braz, and Luciana Souza, with the Paul Winter Consort at the annual solstice concerts in New York’s Cathedral of St John the Divine. John Schaefer hosts.

Friday, December 22

7:00PM - Pink Martini's Joy to the World: A Holiday in Pink

The internationally acclaimed “little orchestra" Pink Martini bedecks the airwaves with festive holiday songs from across the globe. From timeless classics to rarely heard gems, hear a multi-denominational, multi-cultural jubilee, overflowing with enough holiday spirit to warm your entire family. Hosted by All Things Considered’s Ari Shapiro.

Saturday, December 23

3:00 - Eye 5 Holiday Special

Settle in warmly for the Eye 5 Holiday Special! We'll get a bit demented, go "drone" for the holidays, and play all sorts of sad and surprising songs of the season. Plus, you get the Eye 5 guarantee for a Whamageddon-safe listening experience. Tune in, and Happy Holidays!

6:00PM - The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more! Hosted by NPR Music frenemies Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.