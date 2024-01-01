KLCC's Educator of the Month
Do you know an educator who makes a real difference in others’ lives?
We want to celebrate them with KLCC’s Educator of the Month!
Each month this school year, KLCC's Love Cross will be putting the spotlight on one dedicated educator who goes above and beyond. But we need to hear from you!
To nominate an educator, of any kind, send an email to spotlight@klcc.org and tell us your story. Please include details about why they deserve recognition. What makes them rise above and standout?
And stay tuned to KLCC and KLCC.org as we celebrate educators who make a difference!
