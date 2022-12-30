© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nature

Fees suspended at Oregon and Washington state parks on New Year’s Day

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Kristian Foden-Vencil
Published December 30, 2022 at 7:53 AM PST
State Parks
Courtesy of Oregon State Parks
Hikers go on a first day of the year adventure at Cottonwood Canyon.

Portland leaders have announced a partnership with Lewis & Clark College to figure out what to do with five statues that were toppled or removed during the racial justice protests of 2020.

So far, city leaders have plans to restore only one, the Thompson Elk that stood on Southwest Main Street next to Lownsdale Square. They haven’t decided what to do with fallen memorials to George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, the newspaper editor Harvey Scott and a pioneer family tableau called “Promised Land.”

Commissioner Carmen Rubio, who oversees both the parks bureau and city arts efforts, said the new partnership will help city leaders meet their responsibilities for maintaining an inclusive art collection that respects diverse cultural histories.

She said there are valid questions about some of the monuments and a public discussion is required.

“Anything less, and we will be debating these monuments for years to come,” she said.

Rubio said she does not want to see a repeat of the damage.

Cities across the country are dealing with similar questions about what to do with public monuments to figures whose legacies have been reexamined in recent years. In Baltimore, a statue of Christopher Columbus was torn down and thrown into the waters of the Jones Falls. Statues of Confederate soldiers and generals have been removed in other cities.

In the middle of the social justice protests, former president Donald Trump signed an executive order protecting monuments. He also tweeted about jailing protesters.

Lois Davis, a spokesperson with Lewis & Clark, said the school is just at the beginning of the process: “We are pleased to be part of the discussion about this important issue, which is of concern both locally and nationally.”

Portland’s new “Cultural Planning Process” with Lewis & Clark and other stakeholders will start a community discussion. A committee will also look into the history of each monument to see how it came to be erected in the first place.

Rubio said all the findings will be shared before any decisions are made about the future of the monuments.

“(The cultural planning committee) will be asked to carry a public engagement process focused on two areas: the immediate question related to each of the five monuments and any longer-term questions about needed changes about the city’s public art decisions,” she said.

The work is expected to start in January with public discussions in the spring. The hope is that a plan with findings and recommendations will be sent to the city council by next fall.

“I appreciate the community’s patience as we ensure that we get this done right,” Rubio said. “The process and decisions we make need to honor the social justice movement that brought us the questions before us today.”

Copyright 2022 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.

A statue of George Washington was pulled down from the lawn outside the German American Society in Northeast Portland on June 18, 2020.
Rebecca Ellis/OPB /
/
A statue of George Washington was pulled down from the lawn outside the German American Society in Northeast Portland on June 18, 2020.
Protesters doused a sculpture honoring early Portland business leader William W. Chapman in red paint and messages against colonialism. The statue is in downtown&#39;s Chapman Square, which William Chapman sold to the city in 1870.
Courtney Sherwood /
/
Protesters doused a sculpture honoring early Portland business leader William W. Chapman in red paint and messages against colonialism. The statue is in downtown's Chapman Square, which William Chapman sold to the city in 1870.

Nature
Kristian Foden-Vencil
Kristian Foden-Vencil is a veteran journalist/producer working for Oregon Public Broadcasting. He started as a cub reporter for newspapers in London, England in 1988. Then in 1991 he moved to Oregon and started freelancing. His work has appeared in publications as varied as The Oregonian, the BBC, the Salem Statesman Journal, Willamette Week, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, NPR and the Voice of America. Kristian has won awards from the Associated Press, Society of Professional Journalists and the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors. He was embedded with the Oregon National Guard in Iraq in 2004 and now specializes in business, law, health and politics.
See stories by Kristian Foden-Vencil