Crash seriously injures two Douglas County teens

Two teenagers were critically injured Wednesday evening in a crash in east of Sutherlin.

The collision happened in the area of Nonpareil Road and Northside Road.

Police say a 17-year-old female Oakland teen had been driving an Acura southbound on Northside Road. They came to a stop at the intersection and then pulled into the path of a pickup truck towing an excavator on a flatbed trailer.

The pickup driver attempted to stop his vehicle, but was unable to avoid the collision.

The driver of the Acura and her 17-year-old female passenger from Sutherlin were both seriously injured in the incident.

Both teens were taken to Mercy Medical Center and later transferred to Portland area hospitals.

The pickup driver sustained minor injuries and was fully cooperative with the investigation.