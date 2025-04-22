Man arrested for crash that killed UCC softball coach & player

A Coos Bay man has been arrested following a crash that killed a coach and a player from the Umpqua Community College softball team last Friday night. Oregon State Police say Jonathan James Dowdy was at the wheel of a pickup that crossed the center line on Highway 42 in Coos County and collided head-on with the team bus.

Dowdy was arrested Monday after he was released from Riverbend Hospital where he was treated for injuries from the crash. He’s charged with Manslaughter, Assault, Reckless Endangering, and driving under the influence of intoxicants. He’s been placed in the Coos County Jail.

OSP says it's still investigating the crash, which killed head softball coach, Jami Strinz, and 19 year-old freshman, Kiley Jones. The eight other occupants of the van were injured.